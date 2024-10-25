Freedom, Kamala, Trump, You and Me

In 1776, attacks on freedom pushed our founders to the point that they issued a Declaration of Independence that included the following: “When a long train of abuses and usurpations…evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Eventually, most of the people agreed with Patrick Henry who said, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” Then they fought the enemies of freedom and won. Their new country was founded on a life-and-death commitment to the Declaration of Independence and a Constitution that protected their freedom.

Since 1776, America has fought many foreign wars to protect freedom. Our American Civil War, which cost the most American lives, was also fought for freedom. Winning that internal war extended constitutional freedom to all domestic states, races, and sects.

From the founding of the country until now, our leaders, soldiers, and law officers, have been required to make an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Since no foreign enemy has been able to defeat us, the enemies of freedom have been attempting to infiltrate and exploit us from within. They have been infringing on our freedom for many years, in many ways, and have captured many American minds, institutions, and important positions. Their well-documented efforts have been revealed and verified extensively, here, here, and here.

In recent years, the Biden/Harris administration has been acting like enemies of freedom. They have violated the Constitution in many ways, including attacks on protected rights and free enterprise. They have blatantly issued orders and attempted to pass laws that undermine the Constitution and increase crime. Rather than protecting our borders and citizens, they have imported, distributed, and supported millions of illegal aliens.

They have also attacked Second Amendment rights, exploded the national debt, destroyed our energy independence, created runaway inflation, and assaulted and censored free speech.

Perhaps worst of all, they have corrupted our elections with extralegal prosecution of political opponents and fraudulent voting processes. Since most of us are not ignorant, foolish, or evil enough to vote for more violation and oppression, they are attempting to lie and cheat their way into totalitarian power.

In an uncorrupted system, they could have been impeached or convicted of treason multiple times. Sadly, they have already weaseled their way into enough power for Kamala to cackle as she stabs us in the back while the billion-dollar propaganda machine tries to convince us she is far better than what she has said and done.

Kamala thinks, talks, and acts like a Marxist, and if she is given more power, the horrors of Marxism will continue to unfold. Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Freedom haters have already revealed their willingness to lie, steal, and kill for power.

Kamala has been the Vice President for almost four years and has assured us that she would not do anything different and that her convictions have not changed. Her record and intentions are clear.

Always remember that about 95% of the mainstream news coverage is positive pertaining to Kamala, and that at least 95% is negative pertaining to Trump. This level of bias and propaganda has been well documented, and you can see it on the news every day.

To know the truth about Trump, you have to get around deception, and it’s easy to do that by reviewing what he did the last time he was president and what he has committed to do if he is elected again. Remember that Trump has always kept most of his promises.

First Term Trump Results:

Reduced taxes, increased productivity, low inflation, low interest rates, low energy costs, energy independence, no wars, secure borders, reduced crime, reduced racial tension (except in democrat-controlled areas), stronger families, more protection of freedom, rights and the Constitution, improved justice system, stronger military, creation of the space force, less human trafficking, lower food prices, protection and support of American manufacturing and agriculture, respect for the USA increased, beneficial trade agreements increased, more and better jobs, and much more.

Next Term Trump Commitments:

All of the above, the American-made missile defense system, protection of election integrity, deportation of illegal aliens and gangs, no tax on social security benefits, tips, or overtime pay, a sovereign fund, reduced government waste, protection from educational abuse, protection and improvement of medical and health services, increased government efficiency, fewer regulations, abusive federal agencies will be reformed or eliminated, pardon political prisoners, increased protection of the environment, increased energy production and distribution, more and better help with natural disasters, more help stopping and preventing wars, increased protection from Communist abuse and Sharia Law, and much more.

Millions of Americans have ignored the propaganda, dismissed the brainwashing, overcome Trump Derangement Syndrome, and learned to appreciate the fact that Donald Trump is a fire-breathing patriot willing to fight and die for American freedom and prosperity.

Freedom-loving Americans like DJT, JD Vance, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, Nicole Shanahan, M. Dowling, and millions more like you and me, have been attacked and abused enough that we are now willing to vote, fight, and commit our lives to freedom.

If Biden/Harris imported terrorist violence or anti-freedom riots occur, remember that Kamala has a history of supporting lawlessness and Trump has a history of suppressing it. You and your loved ones might get what you vote for.

One last thing. Kamala has a history of abusing subordinates resulting in 90% turnover, kind of like Stalin. Most of Trump’s workers like, laugh, and stick with him, kind of like Reagan. Think about that and vote wisely.

© Copyright 2024 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.