New Strzok Emails Show FBI Rushed Trump Campaign Probe

Investigative journalist John Solomon reported on Friday that newly-revealed documents were given to the Inspector General by the FBI. They were withheld from the public and described as “troubling” and “damning”.

The emails show that some in the FBI were in a hurry to probe the Trump campaign before and after the election.

We know that Peter Strzok promised to “stop” Trump. The new texts reveal a desperation to rush the Trump-Russia probe both before and after the election.

Writing for The Hill, Solomon wrote that memos show Peter Strzok and his counterintelligence team the Fall of 2016 rushed to find “derogatory” information from informants or for some other “pretext”. The purpose was to rush the probe and get a surveillance warrant on figures tied to Donald Trump.

One of those figures was Carter Page, who served very briefly as a foreign policy adviser.

Strzok and his alleged paramour Lisa Page and others monitored news articles in September of that year, noting Page was traveling to Moscow [for a conference].

Page wrote a letter to then-FBI Director Jim Comey complaining about the false leak of his trip. Strzok then wrote to Page that the letter provides “at a minimum” a “pretext to interview”.

“PRETEXT” BECOMES A FISA WARRANT

Within weeks, the “pretext” became a FISA court warrant. The FBI now had its excuse to monitor someone on the Trump team — Carter Page.

Other emails between the two lovebirds revealed a desperation to convince a high-ranking DoJ official to sign off on the FISA warrant.

Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein eventually signed off on the FISA apps.

According to Solomon, an email headlined, “Crossfire FISA”, Strzok and Page discussed talking points to convince McCabe to get the high-ranking FBI official to sign off.

Crossfire Hurricane was the code name for the FBI-Russia probes.

“HURRY THE F UP “

The Strzok to Page email on October 14, 2016 said: “At a minimum, that keeps the hurry the F up pressure on him.”

Four days later the same team was emailing about rushing to get approval for another FISA warrant for another Russia-related investigation code-named “Dragon.”

“Still an expedite?” one of the emails read. Another email queried when it would happen.

The day after Trump won the election, the FBI sped up their efforts to “scrub” all people in Trump’s transition team.

“We need ALL of their names to scrub, and we should give them ours for the same purpose,” Strzok emailed Page on Nov. 10, 2016, citing a Daily Beast article about some of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s allegedly unsavory ties overseas.

Strzok referred in other emails to Andy McCabe and Bill Priestap about exchanging lists with potential derogatory CI [confidential informants] info. But Andy and Bill said they didn’t have other names, according to Strzok.

STRZOK’S FAKE TIMELINE

Reporter Paul Sperry claims that Strzok also created a fake timeline of the perv Anthony Weiner’s email recovery . He did it to get everyone in Comey’s inner circle on the same page.

BREAKING: In an 11/3/16 doc, Strzok created a fake timeline of the Weiner email recovery in order to leave a misleading record for the file, after the fact, for the purpose of CYA & getting everyone in Comey’s inner circle on same page. (Similar to Rice’s 1/20/17 email to self.) — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 6, 2018

Mr. Sperry also said that pro-Hillary attorneys Trish Anderson and Sally Moyer in the FBI OGC gave Jim Comey the “muscle” to define down Hillary’s crimes to “extremely careless”.

Strzok has been subpoenaed to testify again before the House committees. During his recent closed-door testimony, he was described as smug and defiant. He is, however, sorry he wrote the texts.

We don’t doubt he was sorry about that since he was caught.

