New Study: New Boosters Don’t Work Any Better

By
M Dowling
-
3
31

Despite overwhelming data from Pfizer’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster results of eight dead mice, boosters are mandated in some quarters. A new study is out, and it says the boosters don’t work any better than the original. It complements another study with the same or similar results.

Researchers at Columbia and Harvard University state Bivalent Booster shots failed to raise levels of neutralizing antibodies against the dominant omicron strain any more than the original COVID-19 vaccine. “We see essentially no difference between the old boosters and the new,” said Dr. David Ho, who wrote one of the papers.

The research had flaws, but it appears to be correct. However, Harvard and Columbia still ardently push the shots.

When Dr. Fauci was asked about the study on CNN, his response was the jury is still out, and it’s “A good reason to get your updated Booster Shot.”

Biden the unbelievable.

Biden won’t answer any substantive questions, but you need to get the COVID shots and make Pfizer richer.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Madison
Madison
1 hour ago

The COVID-19 Hoax is coming apart and in the long run big Pharma will lose a lot. I think that within a Year no vaccine, shot, or medication will be mandatory in the United States. Big Pharma and the US Government have killed enough people!

0
Reply
Madison
Madison
1 hour ago

aaaaa

Last edited 1 hour ago by Madison
0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

The COVID-19 Hoax is coming apart and in the long run big Pharma will lose a lot. I think that within a Year no vaccine, shot, or medication will be mandatory in the United States. Big Pharma and the US Government have killed enough people!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz