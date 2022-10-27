New Study: New Boosters Don’t Work Any Better

Despite overwhelming data from Pfizer’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster results of eight dead mice, boosters are mandated in some quarters. A new study is out, and it says the boosters don’t work any better than the original. It complements another study with the same or similar results.

Researchers at Columbia and Harvard University state Bivalent Booster shots failed to raise levels of neutralizing antibodies against the dominant omicron strain any more than the original COVID-19 vaccine. “We see essentially no difference between the old boosters and the new,” said Dr. David Ho, who wrote one of the papers.

The research had flaws, but it appears to be correct. However, Harvard and Columbia still ardently push the shots.

“‘We see essentially no difference’ between the old boosters and the new about a month after the shot, said Dr. David Ho, professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia, whose team authored one of the studies.” — BC Think Tank 🤔: Face Filter Faction (@RealBCThinkTank) October 26, 2022

“Despite these caveats, experts not involved in the research say two studies from well-regarded labs arriving at roughly the same conclusions [suggests] the results are correct.” “‘At least at this time point, there’s no discernible benefit’ over the older boosters, Ho said.” — BC Think Tank 🤔: Face Filter Faction (@RealBCThinkTank) October 26, 2022

When Dr. Fauci was asked about the study on CNN, his response was the jury is still out, and it’s “A good reason to get your updated Booster Shot.”

Fauci on data showing the bivalent Covid boosters aren’t more effective than the original shots: “a good reason to still get your updated booster shot” pic.twitter.com/oJhM7nsxux — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2022

Biden the unbelievable.

Biden yesterday: “Almost everyone who will die from Covid this year will not be up to date on their shots.” 🤡 Do they really think anyone still believes them? Even Pinocchio 🤥 was a more reliable source… pic.twitter.com/YZCOw4Jwon — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 26, 2022

Biden won’t answer any substantive questions, but you need to get the COVID shots and make Pfizer richer.

REPORTER: “What’s your reaction to the Saudis on oil urging the U.S. not to use the reserves?” BIDEN: “Get your COVID shot.” pic.twitter.com/iy8guzYqd7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 25, 2022

