PayPal to Steal $2500 Over “Misinformation”

PayPal will steal money from your account. If they don’t like what you write, send, post, and promote misinformation as they see it, you will lose $2500 each time.

If you remember, PayPal promised to fine people $2500 for each incidence of hate speech or “inaccurate or misleading information” as determined by them or some dishonest fact-checkers. The effort is an ESG-style manipulation. The company is compelling speech with a rule like this.

There was a lot of backlash and the company claimed the policy was a “mistake.”

As we reported on October 10th, the policy didn’t go anywhere. It was still there. Don’t forget that PayPal dishonestly stated that the policy was put in by accident.

That takes us to today.

Starting November 3, 2022, PayPal is expanding the existing list of prohibited activities to include the sending, posting, or publication of messages, content, or materials under its Acceptable Use Policy.

“Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s) as outlined in the User Agreement,” said PayPal.

The expanded policy:

(d) depict or promote violence, criminal activity, cruelty, or self-harm (e) depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.) (f) present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, (g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful, (h) infringe the privacy, intellectual property rights, or other proprietary rights of any party, or (i) are otherwise unfit for publication. “Unfit” is pretty general and vague. “Promote misinformation?” Corporations are destroying our First Amendment. Dump PayPal.

