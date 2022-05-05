New Tape: McCarthy Rejected 25th A Because It “Takes Too Long”

Another tape was made public of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussing Donald Trump’s “atrocious behavior” on January 6th. It has new information with McCarthy dismissing the 25th Amendment only because “it takes too long”.

Why would anyone consider forcing Donald Trump out with 12 days left of his term? It’s moronic.

We already heard part of McCarthy’s phone conversation with Liz Cheney, during which he discussed asking Donald Trump to resign.

McCarthy said he would tell Trump, “I think [impeachment resolutions] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” He also said, “what he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.”

“What the president did was atrocious and totally wrong.” McCarthy said. He said there are only 12 days left on his term and he wanted to discuss a peaceful transition with Biden.

“I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues the fight even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the President to meet with Biden. That’s not going to happen,” McCarthy continued, talking about collaborating with the opposition.

“[The 25th Amendment] takes too long. It could go back to the House, right?” McCarthy asked aide John Leganski.

McCarthy appears to be a liar, disloyal, and a hack – in our humble opinion – at the Sentinel. What do you think?

You can listen here – Cheney is part of the conversation:

BREAKING: In new leaked tapes, Kevin McCarthy discusses Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment, worries that it would not be an ‘elegant solution’ because it ‘takes too long.’ McCarthy also expresses interest in speaking with Biden about the transition. pic.twitter.com/5fKfM7MoxV — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 4, 2022

