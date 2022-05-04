A whopping 34% approve of Joe on the economy! By the way, Joe has dementia



A new CNN poll has Biden’s approval in handling the economy at 34% with 66% disapproval. Another 55% believe he has made the economy worse. We have to keep in mind that CNN is a Biden network. Maybe the problem with Joe is his dementia?

CNN: Just 34% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy — and a majority of Americans say Biden’s policies have actually WORSENED economic conditions. pic.twitter.com/aBBTuzSqbg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2022

TODAY’S EVIDENCE OF DEMENTIA

Joe Biden welcomed Team USA to the White House. Team USA members are Paralympic athletes. Biden yelled “don’t jump” as the picture was taken.

Biden just yelled “don’t jump” while taking a picture with Paralympic athletes. pic.twitter.com/ejT1OKWHIp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

“The missile is something else, God love ya.”

Watch this now and tell me honestly that Joe does not have dementia pic.twitter.com/tejOFmaRl1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

He thinks Robert Bork is probably on the Supreme Court now:

When Biden offers Constitutional analysis, not only are we reminded of his clear cognitive decline, but that in even his clearest moments he has a room temperature IQ

pic.twitter.com/NvLgZ1eypR — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 4, 2022

This is a good one.

Joe Biden says if Roe v Wade is overturned the next step may be gay kids not allowed to go to school with straight kids. This is just insane: pic.twitter.com/jCOD4Qqpl0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 4, 2022

Related