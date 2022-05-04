A whopping 34% approve of Joe on the economy! By the way, Joe has dementia

A new CNN poll has Biden’s approval in handling the economy at 34% with 66% disapproval. Another 55% believe he has made the economy worse. We have to keep in mind that CNN is a Biden network. Maybe the problem with Joe is his dementia?

TODAY’S EVIDENCE OF DEMENTIA

Joe Biden welcomed Team USA to the White House. Team USA members are Paralympic athletes. Biden yelled “don’t jump” as the picture was taken.

“The missile is something else, God love ya.”

He thinks Robert Bork is probably on the Supreme Court now:

This is a good one.


