New UK data: 63% of deaths from Delta are fully vaxxed people

















Last Thursday, Senator Ron Johnson unveiled some COVID facts no one is discussing in the US. The mainstream media and social media are keeping the truth from us.

All we heard over the past few weeks is 98% of hospitalized COVID patients are vaccinated. According to the UK data, 63% of the deaths from Delta were fully vaccinated people.

“Well…in England, of the 600,000 new cases of Delta, of the over 2,500 deaths, 63% of those deaths, 1,613 people, were the fully vaccinated. Twenty-eight percent were with the unvaxxed.”

Johnson lamented the fact that we had to use data from Israel and England since they are more transparent.

Bringing out their Technical Briefing number 23, dated September 17th, 2021,” he revealed that Delta’s fatality rate is 0.4 and “it’s higher than infection fatality because these are actually registered cases and there are all kinds of infections that never get registered.”

“So, to put this in context, an infection fatality rate for a bad flu season is slightly under 0.2,” he went on. “Half of this. Just to put things in perspective.”

Also of note, “of the 600,000 cases in England, 43% were the unvaxxed, 27% were with the fully vaxxed, another 30% were with partially vaxxed, or just undetermined.”

He quoted President Biden, ‘if you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized. You’re not going to an ICU unit. You’re not going to die. You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations’.”

Well, that’s not true.

DOD AI

New data from the Department of Defense (DoD) shows that we are actually facing a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, who represent at least 70 percent of all new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infections.

An AI-powered DoD data analysis program named “Project Salus” shatters the official vaccine narrative and shows A.D.E. [Antibody Dependent Enhancement] accelerating in the fully vaccinated with each passing week.

The Dept. of Defense program named “Project Salus,” run in cooperation with the JAIC (Joint Artificial Intelligence Center), has analyzed data on 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older. Data were aggregated from Humetrix, a real-time data and analytics platform that tracks health care outcomes.

The alarming findings show that the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week. This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths.

The Salus cohort specifically found that 80 percent of all new Wuhan Flu cases are fully vaccinated patients, proving that the jabs do not “work” as claimed – unless the goal was to make everyone sick with the vaccine-induced “Delta variant.”

It’s possible their AI analysis isn’t accurate, but this is what they are finding so far.

