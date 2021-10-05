Pfizer scientist: “I work for an evil corporation…Our organization is run on COVID money”

















Project Veritas released the fourth video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today, which exposes three Pfizer officials saying that antibodies lead to equal if not better protection against the virus compared to the vaccine.

Nick Karl, a scientist who is directly involved in the production of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, said that natural immunity is more effective than the very own product he works on.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Nick Karl, Pfizer Scientist: “When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.”

Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist: “You’re protected for longer” if you have natural COVID antibodies compared to the COVID vaccine.

Croce: “I work for an evil corporation…Our organization is run on COVID money.”

Rahul Khandke, Pfizer Scientist: “If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

That means they all know, including Dr. Fauci, that people who have natural immunity don’t need the vaccine. That is evil.

Watch:

Related















