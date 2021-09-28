Hochul & de Blasio are giving tax dollars to illegal aliens for hurricane relief

















Governor Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio are going to take $27 million of Hurricane Ida relief dollars – from taxpayers – and giving it to illegal aliens, reports The NY Post.

The $27 million funds, to be paid for jointly by the state and the city TAXPAYERS, will be available to illegal immigrants located in Bronx, Kings, Nassau, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland.

“With these resources dedicated to undocumented [illegal aliens] New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and partnerships with organizations on the ground, we can close gaps in aid and help New Yorkers in need. I urge eligible New Yorkers to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild.”

The funding will be distributed through grants to a collection of non-profit organizations throughout the city, all left-leaning. The program is managed by the New York State Office for New Americans [ONA]. New Americans are what we call illegal aliens in NY now.

The non-profit organizations will begin providing assistance and accepting applications on Monday, September 27. The application period will close on Friday, Nov. 26.

Organizations getting funds will be Catholic Charities, Chinese American Planning Council, Make the Road, Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, and others.

