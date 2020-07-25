New violent group hits the streets of Seattle

Lawless, far left Seattle attracted a new, aggressive and dangerous group. They say they are members of the Oromo Liberation Front, which is reportedly the Ethiopian equivalent of ISIS.

When you have a lawless society, this is what you get. The lunatics take over, they fill the void.

Members of the Oromo Liberation Front beat this white man in the streets of Seattle on Friday.

One woman yelled ‘look at the flag’ referring to her Ethopianian face-covering. The organization’s supporters three weeks ago murdered 250 Christians across Ethiopia.

Now we have some of them in Seattle. Isn’t that grand?

How about we don’t import the ethnic wars from Ethiopia. The people who beat up the white guy are Oromo Liberation Front supporters—a people who are ethnically cleansing Ethiopians. They were harassing an Ethiopian who was upset about the seeing the Oromo flag being waved. https://t.co/Wdf3rTdQo0 — Miguel Rafael Núñez (@xchixm) July 25, 2020

It is followers of a primitive ethnic savagery cult waiving the flag of “Oromo Liberation Front” from #Ethiopia that chop Christians and anything civilized with a Machette. Take a good look at the flag. It is distinctive with a tree. Be careful around them. Crazy bunch. pic.twitter.com/psG6S3B4UF — Tesfaye ወልዴዬስ (@wolde_yes) July 25, 2020

Seattle, USA police must investigate for this savage act of the racist and extremist Muslims attacking an innocent American under the cover of ethnic Oromo protests.

For the last two weeks, the same attacks have happened with similar demonstrators in Canada and Sweden. pic.twitter.com/07w4hpLGB4 — Classy Entertainment (@classyenter) July 25, 2020