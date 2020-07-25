New violent group hits the streets of Seattle

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Lawless, far left Seattle attracted a new, aggressive and dangerous group. They say they are members of the Oromo Liberation Front, which is reportedly the Ethiopian equivalent of ISIS.

When you have a lawless society, this is what you get. The lunatics take over, they fill the void.

Members of the Oromo Liberation Front beat this white man in the streets of Seattle on Friday.

One woman yelled ‘look at the flag’ referring to her Ethopianian face-covering. The organization’s supporters three weeks ago murdered 250 Christians across Ethiopia.

Now we have some of them in Seattle. Isn’t that grand?

