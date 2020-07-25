Black conservative reporter stabbed by Antifa after violent night of riots in Portland

A conservative journalist with The Common Sense Conservative was stabbed in an early morning attack in Portland, Oregon this morning. You can watch it in the first video below. The stabbing followed a night of continued attacks against the Hatfield Courthouse and against random people in Portland.

The victim, a Black man identified as Drew Duncomb, confronted an alleged Antifa member who was following him and other journalists. The graphic video shows the Antifa criminal stabbing him once.

Apparently, the black reporter’s life doesn’t matter.

Graphic:

The man who stabbed him is a pig:

Antifa militant arrested for stabbing black Trump supporter in Portland, previously indicted for child porn https://t.co/Ycpa3oLkly — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 25, 2020

The Black reporter goes by the name, Black Rebel.

I got stabbed in Portland by antifa on my way to hospital https://t.co/H745d2next — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

This Antifa guy stabbed someone in Portland earlier this morn-ing, prompting a police response and his arrest. pic.twitter.com/b0UBqnXJaX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

Mr. Duncomb put it a periscope video on his way to the hospital.

View this post on Instagram This is the antifa punk that stabbed me A post shared by Black Rebel (@realblackrebel) on Jul 25, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

There is a video, eyewitnesses, a victim in the hospital, and a police report. It should be a hate crime since a white Antifa stabbed a Black conservative.

At around 2:30 a.m. local time, police received a report of a stabbing at Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street, at which point medics on the scene provided first aid to the victim, who was then taken to a hospital by ambulance, PPB said.

One suspect was taken into custody and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the PPB statement reads.

That’s a news report? The media is very corrupt.