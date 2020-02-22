New Way Forward Act to Remake America

Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden announced that if elected, he will stop all deportations in his first 100 days. So, open borders in other words. He calls it a moratorium to make it seem as if he’s not opening the borders officially.

Every candidate still in the race has called for a halt to deportations and free healthcare for every illegal alien.

That brings us to H.R.5383 The New Way Forward Act which decriminalizes illegal border crossings and protects dangerous felons from deportation. It gives previously deported aliens, including criminals, a “right to come home” at taxpayer expense. And it turns the entire country into a sanctuary.

It will be the biggest lure for criminals to immigrate to the U.S. ever conceived.

Forty-four Democrats have signed on to the bill and it seems it will be put into law under any of these current Democratic candidates.

Pete Buttigieg said during a recent debate that illegal aliens are more American than Americans. He added that it’s insulting to immigrants to declare English as our official language.

Warren has promised a moratorium on deportations. Bloomberg is also pro-open borders, as is Sanders and Klobuchar to varying degrees.

Tucker has been mentioning it a lot during his program.

USA IS FOR CRIMINALS

It allows dangerous felons to remain in the U.S., decriminalizes illegal border crossings, and makes internal enforcement nearly impossible. Forgeries of passports is not a deportable offense, and it will be almost impossible to deport a gay or transgender, a person under 21 years or over 60, people who don’t speak English if an interpreter is not available, and so on.

The Act is also retroactive.

Ultra-liberal, anti-immigration judges get to make the final decisions if a person gets to remain.

It is the single most radical legislation ever proposed in this country. “Convictions should not mean deportations,” the bill reads. The bill targets serious felony convictions as not eligible for deportation.

Rep. Jesus Chuy Garcia [a communist sympathizer or actual communist with a long history with the Democratic Socialists of America] is promoting it. He boasts it will break the prison-to-deportation pipeline.

Most Americans want that pipeline.

ANTI-IMMIGRATION JUDGES GET THE FINAL SAY

Under this act, child molestation, robbery, fraud, and aggravated felonies are no longer automatic grounds to deport. There will no longer be any crime automatically eligible for deportation. As for forgery of a passport, that will not be eligible under any conditions.

A five-year sentence might make them eligible were it not for another clause.

Even the five-year requirement they put in place is null and void if an immigration judge says it is to keep a family together or for other humanitarian purposes or “when it is otherwise in the public interest.”

Drug addiction is currently grounds for deportation, but the new act would eliminate that. Currently, criminals involved in drugs and moral turpitude (like child molestation) are denied the right to immigrate here. The new act abolishes that.

The bill also effectively abolishes all existing enforcement in this country against illegal immigration. Before ICE could deport, they would have to prove in court that the illegal immigrant to be deported is dangerous or a flight risk. No prior criminal records can be used, and if they are gay or transgender, there are more hurdles. If they can’t speak English and an interpreter isn’t immediately available, they get a pass.

Anti-immigration judges would have a blank check to open the borders and American citizens would have nothing to say about it.

This is what is going on in the House of Representatives. Just who are they representing?

CNN, The NY Times, even alleged conservative news outfits like National Review, and other media are not mentioning it. Despite the fact that this will remake the country. It’s a non-event. One-fifth of the Democrat caucus is demanding it and no one in the media thinks it’s worth mentioning.

Monsters would be in charge forever.

THE ENTIRE ACT IS EXPLAINED HERE

The New Way Forward Act is “designed to create a whole new country. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move to the United States and settle here permanently with immunity.”pic.twitter.com/Sqx6Pvs1Mk — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 7, 2020