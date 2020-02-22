DHS Whistleblower in Obama Admin Found Shot Dead

Philip Haney, a DHS whistleblower in the Obama administration, was found murdered near his car in San Francisco, seemingly shot to death. His friends said he was very happy and was engaged to be married. His wife died last year.

He had a lot of enemies.

In 2018, Haney told Intercessors for America prayer activists that he had been working on a “special assignment” in Minnesota to stop Rep. Keith Ellison from being elected Minnesota’s Attorney General. His goal, according to friends was to double down on “efforts to protect America from Progressive Leftists Socialists.”

There is no information on who committed this crime or if the police think it’s a suicide.

HE DROPPED THE HAMMER

Law Enforcement Today reports that Haney “dropped the hammer on the Obama administration regarding the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS.”

He was also a friend to many at Law Enforcement Today.

According to Haney, the Constitution is threatened by “progressive leftist socialists” and by the Islamic movement. He said their goal is to impose Sharia law:

And that’s where Keith Ellison comes in. He’s actually a hybrid between both. He represents and is supported both by antifa, MoveOn.org, the Democratic national party’s position on abortion, open borders, sanctuary cities, every platform of the left, whereas on the other side he’s also affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the global Islamic movement that seeks to establish Sharia law.

Haney, who is credited with helping capture more than 300 jihadists, is best known for blowing the whistle on the Obama administration for shutting down an investigation he was leading that could have potentially stopped, among others, delete and scrub records the terrorist attack in San Bernardino.

That attack, occurring on December 2, 2015, left 14 people dead and 22 seriously injured from gunshot wounds at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

Mr. Haney was a public speaker and author. He appeared on ‘Hannity’ a few years ago:

LINKS

DHS whistleblower on Obama administration, terrorism in America found dead. “The current indications point to him being shot to death” https://t.co/nzVn26Vuef pic.twitter.com/ZJF0BnVA0D — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) February 22, 2020

I had the honor of meeting Phil Haney at #SAMcon last year… so shocking to hear not only of his passing, but that he was actually murdered. He was very kind to me when I met him and was a brilliant man. Thankful that he knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. pic.twitter.com/0OumJgAAiW — Jeff Dornik #SOCIALINJUSTICEBOOK (@JeffTheGK) February 22, 2020