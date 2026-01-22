New York City Eliminates the Only US Republican Representative

New York City just threw out the only Republican in New York City: the powerful Staten Island Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

I thought we had a Republic.

A judge on Wednesday threw out the boundaries of the only congressional district in New York City represented by a Republican, ordering the state to redraw its borders because its current composition unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of Black and Hispanic residents.

Republicans are expected to appeal the decision, as a new front opens in a national gerrymandering battle that has both political parties jockeying for advantage in the fight over control of the U.S. House.

Lawmakers in about a third of states have considered redrawing their congressional districts after President Donald Trump pushed Republicans to craft new lines that would help his party hold onto its narrow House majority.

Democrats in California, New York, Virginia, and Maryland have responded by eliminating all Republicans in Congress.

Republican Indiana refused to redistrict to eliminate a Democrat seat.