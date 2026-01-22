Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Unfiltered Sound Bites From Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at Davos

M Dowling
Jamie Dimon said during an interview at Davos that raising taxes means that all of it goes to special interest groups. “They give it to their friends and all that, which is why the people consider it a swamp. If raising taxes means giving it to the people who need it, do it.

He doesn’t know why any party would think that “sending another trillion dollars to D.C. would improve anything.”

It’s a swamp!

The CHIPS Act was a good idea until all the special interests got to it. It had to be union, childcare, and diapers. “What the hell are we doing?” he asks.

What we are doing is electing representatives who only listen to lobbyists and donors.

The affected snob interviewer smirked throughout. She tried to go on a break at one point.

China was not a real winner in the tariffs. Dimon said, “That’s a real stretch.

