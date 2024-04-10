Worst Mayor of Chicago Hired to Investigate the Worst Mayor of Dolton

Former failed Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was hired at $400 per hour to investigate the so-called worst mayor in America, Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton.

One of the trustees is accused of sexual assault, and the village is seven million dollars in debt.

The board has tasked Lightfoot with investigating a May 2023 trip to Las Vegas by Henyard and other village employees, Henyard’s allocation of federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, the hiring of contractors and making payments to vendors without approval, and paying village prosecutor Michael Del Galdo over $900,000 over the past two years, reported Chicago Sun-Times.

Lightfoot’s work was set to begin Tuesday at $400 an hour. As part of the hiring agreement, she must provide the board with a summary of the investigation once she reaches $30,000 in payments.

In her statement to the board and community, she actually said, As someone who has made good governance the cornerstone of my career in public service, I recognize that maintaining the trust of those you serve and making decisions in their best interests is essential.

Talk about having no self-awareness.

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate ‘worst mayor in America’ Tiffany Henyard — for $400 per hour pic.twitter.com/Inykxq9nZ6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 9, 2024

Related