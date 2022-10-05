New York City Has a Brand, Not Like Kansas

New York City has a brand like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other out-of-control Democrat cities. There is no doubt about that, and it’s not like Kansas. Mayor Adams is correct and can take credit for the brand along with unelected Gov. Hochul, who is also pro-criminal. That’s not to say that former mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t do his share.

Watch:

A 25-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks yesterday, and another man was stabbed. It’s our brand now.

As Wesley Hunt says, “If you live in places like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, basically any major city in America run by Democrats, then you know or may have experienced first hand the historic rising crime in our country.”

It’s the Democrat brand. Criminals are their important voting bloc.

Our NYC criminals have a real sense of humor. Three days ago, a large group of women in green costumes possibly robbed people on the subway and definitely assaulted them. The large group of green creatures fought with two other women in the wee hours in Astoria.

Perps are allowed to resist arrest in NYC. It’s part of the brand.

This man got a good look at the gun-free zone in Times Square.

Don’t buy a car if you plan to live in New York City. Take the train and get slashed instead.

This beloved, self-sacrificing EMT was stabbed 19 times for no reason. Watch:


