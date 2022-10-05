Gen. Petraeus Admits US & NATO Want War with Russia

General Petraeus (Be-tray-Us) admits the US and NATO want war with Russia. He should say the US and Poland want war with Russia. Other countries don’t. He says there is nothing Russia can do to win at this point, and they are losing on the battlefield. It is clear that the US and NATO want war with Russia.

The US will never agree to peace with Russia.

He claims we will have a US/NATO response to Russia if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons.

I think the US will keep poking the bear until the full-scale war begins.

At one point, he says, “if tactical nukes are used by Russia, we will stop them from using nukes by using regular tactical missiles.”

What? Did he really say that?

That is what will bring on World War III, and the US is gunning for it. We’re not so sure the EU wants it. Germany clearly doesn’t, but they’re now vassals of the US with Nordstream blown up.

Petraeus is a member of the trilateral commission. He’s gone to the dark side.

