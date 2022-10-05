Biden Admin Panics As OPEC Cuts Production Before the Election

CNBC reports that Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that the U.S. and other “friendly” gas supplier states, including the EU, charge astronomical prices for their supplies. It’s going to get worse as OPEC cuts production.

Habeck suggested some gas suppliers were profiteering from the fallout from the war in Ukraine, which has sent global energy prices soaring.

The real problem lies in the lack of petroleum thanks to sanctions and green energy radicalism.

OPEC, OPEC ALLIES, AND RUSSIA CUT OIL PRODUCTION

We are losing Saudi Arabia. They are OPEC, just as NATO is the US, which Joe Biden and some anonymous people lead.

OPEC+ member states (including Russia) have agreed to an oil production cut of two million barrels per day, a statement published on the group’s website reads.

The reduction will take effect in November, the cartel announced on Wednesday.

According to OPEC, the step comes “in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economy and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market, and in line with the successful approach of being proactive, and preemptive, which has been consistently adopted” by the group.

The cuts are much harsher than most experts had anticipated earlier this week and are now expected to stem the latest drop in global prices for crude.

According to CNN, some of the talking points drafted in a state of urgency by the White House suggested the potential cut would be viewed as “a hostile act” and a “total disaster.”

[They’re worried about the upcoming election.]

“There is great political risk to your reputation and relations with the US and the West if you move forward,” the media quoted the talking points draft as saying.

BIDEN’S EMPTYING OUR RESERVES TO TRICK AMERICANS

As Biden plays with possible global war, he is killing US petroleum production and emptying our emergency reserves through the election. It’s meant to fool Americans who don’t pay attention.

Biden’s on track to practically empty our strategic oil reserves to get Democrats elected in November. Cancelling the Keystone Pipeline was a history-book-level screw up. pic.twitter.com/L8OqFzX23j — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 5, 2022

US PAYS FOR MOST OF THIS HELP TO UKRAINE

NATO is back to not paying up, especially Germany. Biden has us on the path to destroying NATO if the EU members get shaky when they start freezing this winter. However, without Nordstream, they will be US vassals until Biden completely kills fossil fuels. Then we will all go to ruination as Biden builds back better.

This is leadership. The world was safe when Trump was President. pic.twitter.com/pVbXXbw7kU — Maze (@mazemoore) September 30, 2022

NATO IS STILL HOLDING

The pollster Eupinions conducted an EU-wide survey. It shows most Europeans still support measures to aid Kiev in its conflict with Moscow.

The results of the poll, conducted throughout June in 27 member states, were released on Wednesday.

They showed that 60% of the EU’s population were on board with sending weapons to Kiev, except for Italy. The backing for lethal aid was the highest in Poland, where 84% spoke in favor of it. It was the lowest in Italy – supported by just 42%.

“In fact, Italy is the only member state where a majority of citizens oppose the delivery of weapons,” the study pointed out.

Meanwhile, 60% of those surveyed believed that arms shipments to Kiev should be organized through EU mechanisms, while 54% preferred them to be carried out by their home countries.

A similar poll conducted in March showed that 64% of the bloc were in favor of arms deliveries.

Support for welcoming Ukrainian refugees has declined by 5% in the EU since March. It stands at 81%, according to the survey. It was the highest in Germany, Italy, and Spain (83%, 84%, and 90%, respectively), and the lowest in Poland (77%) and France (76%).

However, German Chancellor Scholz said they don’t want a direct war with Russia. That’s not what the EU signed up for.

UKRAINE IS WINNING, RUSSIA IS WINNING

Western newspapers say Ukraine is making great headway in several annexed areas of Ukraine. The papers say they broke through a defense line and went in about 20 Kilometers. RT says, “Attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through Russia’s defenses in Kherson Region have been thwarted. That’s according to the deputy head of the local administration, Kirill Stremousov.

The Russians admitted to a temporary breach.

Stremousov concluded by urging people not to give into a panic. Especially not because of what they hear and read on social media. “This is not Kharkiv, this is not [Krasny] Liman; we are holding the fence,” he proclaimed.

It’s impossible to know what is going on over there. Everybody lies.

