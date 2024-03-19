New York City Is Finished So What Happens Next?

Cash Jordan believes that New York City is finished due to the illegal immigration crisis, crime crisis, and housing crisis. Regulations have destroyed buildings and progress.

He then explains what he thinks happens next. A new New York City will emerge. Cash thinks NYC will turn it around.

Only the rich, criminals, and welfare recipients will live in New York City. Personally, I no longer think NYC can turn around because the criminals, welfare recipients, rich leftists, and illegals will vote for more of this. I hope I am wrong. What do you think?

New York City is unlivable for an average person, but you won’t convince 75% of Democrats. They’ve been turned and no longer want to accept the truth. The overwhelming number of people living in New York City are Democrats.

75% of Democrats will still trust the media’s coverage of Trump’s bloodbath comment Doesn’t matter how many time you explain Yuri Bezmenov explained this – a fully subverted person will reject true information, even when you show them the gulags — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 18, 2024

