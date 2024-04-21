Stacey Abrams Makes No Sense

We need a translation. The wannabe governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, said if someone attacks DEI, the person is attacking Democracy, education, and how the economy works.

“What we know is that the attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, is an attack on democracy. It’s an attack on education. It’s an attack on how our economy works.”

She’s entitled to her dumb opinion.

DEI is an attack on democracy, and favoring people based on immutable characteristics is un-American. DEI excludes white people, especially white men. Quotas are not democracy.

In any case, we don’t live in a democracy. We live in a Constitutional Republic.

Election Denier Stacey Abrams: “The attack on DEI is an attack on democracy” pic.twitter.com/dnMKsHgbD3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2024

