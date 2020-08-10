New Yorkers buy more guns in June than any other June in a decade

As police are neutralized by weak politicians, as calls for defunding police rage, and as rioters mob cities and suburbs, gun sales have skyrocketed.

New Yorkers, in particular, are arming themselves – quickly.

According to the NY Post, New Yorkers bought more guns this June than any other June in the past decade, data show. The FBI ran 52,252 background checks for people seeking to buy firearms in the state, a 121 percent increase from June 2019. Most, or 31,003 background checks, were for people seeking to buy a rifle. Handguns accounted for 11,585 background checks in June this year.

Many are buying a gun for the first time.

Cliff Pfleger, owner of Long Island Gun Source, said the Medford store has been so busy he sold six to nine months of inventory in just a 2-month period, the news outlet reported. They had continuous lines.

Why wouldn’t they? There is a seemingly direct correlation to the increase in shootings. New York saw 205 shootings in June. It was the bloodiest June in 24 years, going back to 1996 when the NYPD logged 236 incidents, the department said.

