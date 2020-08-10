Speaker Pelosi confirms China wants Biden elected

On Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed a report from the NCSC regarding foreign election interference that concluded China “prefers President Trump doesn’t win re-election.”

After catastrophizing a false Russia-Trump collusion story for years, they think nothing much of China wanting Joe Biden to win. In light of Biden’s many concessions to China and his insistence that we have nothing to fear from China despite the evidence, shouldn’t we be concerned?

National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) reports:

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

“Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current Administration’s COVID-19 response, closure of China’s Houston Consulate, and actions on other issues. For example, it has harshly criticized the Administration’s statements and actions on Hong Kong, TikTok, the legal status of the South China Sea, and China’s efforts to dominate the 5G market. Beijing recognizes that all of these efforts might affect the presidential race.”

PELOSI ADMITS IT BUT IT’S OF NO CONCERN TO HER

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Pelosi said that “[T]he Chinese… what they said is [that] China would prefer [Biden]. Whether they do, that’s their conclusion. That they would prefer Joe Biden.“

“China would prefer Joe Biden.” – Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gI1RHmFNOu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 9, 2020