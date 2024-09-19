The UN Seeks Global Governance at “Summit for the Future”

The press conference below addressed the issue that’s getting the least attention relative to its importance in our country.

Like many other issues, we’ll decide on November 5 what kind of country we’ll be.

THE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON

“President Trump had withdrawn the US from the WHO [World Health Organization], Rep. Bob Good said during the presser. “And, of course, the Biden administration, like every other disastrous decision they made, reversed those policies when the Biden-Harris administration got in charge.

“Later this week, the UN is going to hold a Summit for the Future. And they’re going to produce – this is right from their website – an inter-governmentally negotiated action-oriented pact for the future, with a chapter on transforming global governance ascending beyond the powers being sought by its subordinate agency, the WHO.

“The UN is seeking even broader and more powerful authority…

“The Biden-Harris administration apparently intends to fully support the surrender and compliance of the US to the UN. And these endeavors… are…aligned with the International globalists that hate America, that hate the Constitution, that hate our founders, that hate our founding, Judeo, Christian principles. And they want America to become like the rest of the world.

SUBORDINATE TO AND GOVERNED BY

“They don’t want us to be subordinate to or governed by our Constitution. No, they want America to be subordinate to and governed by the UN, the World Health Assembly, and the WHO. …they intend to join with others at the UN summit this week to vote to award additional powers to the UN Secretary-General.

“They seek to facilitate the evolution of the UN from an international cooperative body to an international governing body.

“These powers would be triggered by any one of a number of so-called Global emergencies. Whether it was a so-called climate emergency, a health emergency, a cyber-emergency, or a gun violence emergency whatever. That’s supposed to be a financial emergency or whatever they deem appropriate. And the Biden-Harris administration is in full agreement with the UN and the WHO on efforts to place us under their authority. And require such things as their international health regulations, including the surveillance of US citizens, the censoring of dissenting of views, and much more.

“The American people didn’t vote for this and don’t support this. And it’s up to the people’s representatives…to have a responsibility to expose this and to reject this.

WITHDRAW

“The US should defund the WHO. Again, we should withdraw from the WHO. Any agreements with the WHO, the UN, should require Senate approval or disapproval. And a bipartisan House majority vote to require Senate approval just last week with Tom Tiffany’s bill on the House floor.

“So I’m proud to be joined here by House colleagues and others who are appropriately concerned and educated, informed, and leading on this issue. Again, this is the most important issue that’s getting the least amount of attention relative to its importance and its impact on our country and on the American people.

There’s much more information in the video.

The media continues to mock this as a conspiracy theory, but it is right on the UN website.

You’ve seen many of the military-age men pouring through our borders illegally. Many are tied to the UN. Why do you think they’re here?