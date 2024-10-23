Probe Into Senior Pentagon Official in Leaked IDF Documents

A Pentagon official told Sky News in Arabic that the investigation being conducted by intelligence agencies in Washington into the leaking to Tehran documents of the IDF plan to strike Iran has begun to indicate “suspicion” of the involvement of a senior employee in the Pentagon.

The American official added that the employee suspected of leaking the documents is an American of Iranian origin named Ariane Tabatabai.

Tabatabai is an Iranian-American scholar and senior United States Department of Defense policy advisor.

After the Biden administration took office in January 2021, she joined the US negotiating team in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Between 2021 and 2022, she served as an advisor to Robert Malley. He was the chief promoter of pushing a deal with Iran at any cost.

Tabatabai was suspected of spying in February.

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability investigated the Biden Administration’s efforts to conceal details about ongoing secret nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran from Congress. They ignored statutory obligations for congressional oversight.

Former Special Envoy for Iran (SEI) Robert Malley and members of his negotiating team may have had compromising ties to the Iranian regime. The United States made concessions to Iran. They were potentially in violation of the Iranian Nuclear Review Act.

Releasing them from sanctions gave them the funds to use proxies to terrorize Israel and our military. The other Arab nations also have to deal with the fallout.

These concessions occurred as Mr. Malley was the Administration’s top negotiator with Iran. He is under investigation for the alleged mishandling of classified material. Mr. Malley already had a history of appeasing United States’ adversaries. For one thing, he met with the terrorist group Hamas. The ongoing investigation into Mr. Malley’s security violations is so serious that he was suspended from his position without pay.

His advisor, Tabatabai, worked very closely with the Iranian regime.

Despite her being a suspect in February, she was kept on, receiving top secret intel on Israel. This administration is certifiable.