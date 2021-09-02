News Alert! Cheney given a big promotion on J6 witch hunt committee

















Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the Democratic-controlled House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was named vice chairwoman of the panel on Tuesday.

In a statement, Cheney said that she accepted the position in order to achieve the goal of “conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day.”

She hates Republicans and anyone who voted for Trump or went to the rally on J6.

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger is also on the committee.

Kevin McCarthy needs to kick them off their committees, certainly out of the conference.

Support Building to Kick the “spies” out of the conference

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is building support for a push to oust Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) from the GOP conference.

Biggs is circulating a letter among Republican House members, collecting signatures, and building support to push House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to boot Cheney and Kinzinger from the GOP conference over their roles on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 investigation committee, according to CNN.

Biggs’ letter argues that the Republicans on the committee should be barred from the conference to allow the GOP to “strategize” and counter the committee’s investigation into the records of GOP congressmen.

He rightfully calls them “spies.”

THE APPOINTMENT

In a press release, [Marxist] Bennie Thompson, who appointed Cheney to the role of vice-chair, said, “Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people. Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort.”

