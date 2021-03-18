News alert! House Dems pass amnesty bill with quick citizenship for millions









House Democrats passed legislation Thursday that would create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, taking a piecemeal approach to illegal immigration.

The report notes that nearly 4.5 million people would be naturalized through the Dream and Promise Act, including allowing those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to apply for citizenship.

If they say 4.5 million, it will be a lot more and they will chain migrate their families into the United States.

Best of all for Democrats, they will overwhelmingly vote for them.

In a separate report, Axios explained: It would provide a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021, were under the age of 18 at the time, and meet other criteria.

