Biden, diplomatic genius, lied about his dealings with Putin









A White House stenographer, a witness to his meeting with Putin, said Joe Biden lied about how he handled Vladimir Putin. In fact, Putin humiliated Biden. Putin isn’t putting up with any of this name-calling diplomacy.

Biden and his staff have tried to spin Joe as a tough opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and some kind of diplomatic genius when he served as vice president.

It sounds unlikely and we now have a White House stenographer saying it’s a lie and they are spinning 180 degrees.

Former President Trump sanctioned Russia, but Biden has taken to just calling him a soulless killer this week. After he said it, Putin pulled his ambassador from D.C. and said relations are now at a “crisis” level.

BIDEN THE DIPLOMATIC GENIUS CALLS PUTIN A SOULLESS KILLER

The National Pulse reports that when Biden started lecturing about his decades-old part in U.S.-Russian negotiations with the dreaded phrase, “I’ve been around a long time. The first time I was here…”, Putin cut the interview.

That was it. Biden’s mic was cut, the lights went off for the TV cameras, and stern Russian voices commanded the press to leave. And that’s what they did – they left.

In his 2017 book Promise Me, Dad, Biden wrote that after praising Putin’s magnificent office, which Biden teasingly attributed to Russia’s growing acceptance of capitalism, he looked Putin in the eye and said something to the effect of: “I don’t think you have a soul,” to which he said Putin replied in English: “Good, then we have an understanding.”

You can choose to believe it if you want, but it’s hard to see how calling Putin a soulless killer is one of the brilliant diplomatic moves we were promised.

Related