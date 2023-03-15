News Bite: Dems Dump Donations from SVB

Democrats appear to be getting rid of their donations from SVB, the WOKE bank that failed. The rats desert the ship.

According to the DailyMail online, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Maxine Waters have committed to donating campaign contributions from Silicon Valley Bank’s PAC and former CEO Greg Becker, setting the pressure on other politicians to do the same. This is after they happily accepted them.

CEO Greg Becker and SVB PAC donated to candidates regularly – almost all Democrats and to Joe Biden in particular.

The bank’s PAC, a PAC they shouldn’t have, gave money to some Republicans, including $5,000 to California House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the 2018 election cycle and $2,986 in the 2014 campaign.

According to a report by CNBC, Schumer intends to send the $5,800 donation from Becker in June 2021 to New York-based charities and organizations.

Those would be far-left charities no doubt. Then they can circle it back to him. In the meantime, we must all forget they accepted the donations with open hands.

