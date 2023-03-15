Lindsey Graham Calls for Shooting Down Russian Planes

Lindsey Graham wants the US to start shooting down Russian planes. Graham is a dangerous man. But if he’s in the cockpit, we will support it [sarcasm]. This is the South Carolina Senator’s response to Russian jets downing a spy drone. He told Sean Hannity that Russia has to be “held accountable,” so he wants us to kill their pilots.

“If you ever get near another US asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,” Graham suggested.

“What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets. American foreign policy is in freefall.”

No, he wouldn’t. I knew Ronald Reagan, and he’s no Ronald Reagan, and he needs to stop using his name in vain.

Watch:

Russian Secretary Patrushev said about the drone that “Americans keep saying that they are not participating in the hostilities” in Ukraine and that this latest incident with the drone is “yet another confirmation that [the US] are directly involved” in the ongoing military conflict.

Not if the drone was in international space, it doesn’t, Patrushev.

He further claimed they flew the drone with transponders off in violation of international airspace. They plan to retrieve the drone and our secrets contained within.

BACK TO GRAHAM

If you don’t want to start World War III and nuclear war, you’re Neville Chamberlain. China is the enemy we need to focus on.

Liz Cheney is pushing war also. Last night, a guest, the editor of Chronicles, was on Tucker and said to stop calling these people neo-cons. They’re not conservatives. They’re liberals who like to go to war. By the way, President Zelensky, the keeper of democracy, is shutting down more Catholic churches.

All the warmongers need to be on the front lines.


