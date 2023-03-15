Lindsey Graham Calls for Shooting Down Russian Planes

Lindsey Graham wants the US to start shooting down Russian planes. Graham is a dangerous man. But if he’s in the cockpit, we will support it [sarcasm]. This is the South Carolina Senator’s response to Russian jets downing a spy drone. He told Sean Hannity that Russia has to be “held accountable,” so he wants us to kill their pilots.

“If you ever get near another US asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,” Graham suggested.

“What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets. American foreign policy is in freefall.”

No, he wouldn’t. I knew Ronald Reagan, and he’s no Ronald Reagan, and he needs to stop using his name in vain.

Lindsey Graham on the encounter between a US drone and Russian planes: “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets.” pic.twitter.com/rmO4Vl6dd8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 15, 2023

Russian Secretary Patrushev said about the drone that “Americans keep saying that they are not participating in the hostilities” in Ukraine and that this latest incident with the drone is “yet another confirmation that [the US] are directly involved” in the ongoing military conflict.

Not if the drone was in international space, it doesn’t, Patrushev.

He further claimed they flew the drone with transponders off in violation of international airspace. They plan to retrieve the drone and our secrets contained within.

BACK TO GRAHAM

If you don’t want to start World War III and nuclear war, you’re Neville Chamberlain. China is the enemy we need to focus on.

It’s cute how Lindsey Graham and all the other failed neocons always see themselves as Winston Churchill, when they’re actually just a bunch of Robert McNamaras. They fall back on WWII analogies because they can’t give any examples of wars we’ve won while they’ve been in charge. https://t.co/mFkT8bV9dX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 15, 2023

Liz Cheney is pushing war also. Last night, a guest, the editor of Chronicles, was on Tucker and said to stop calling these people neo-cons. They’re not conservatives. They’re liberals who like to go to war. By the way, President Zelensky, the keeper of democracy, is shutting down more Catholic churches.

Liz Cheney says Ron DeSantis “forgot the lessons of Ronald Reagan” and Lindsey Graham compared him to Neville Chamberlain for wanting to pursue peace in Ukraine. Reagan in 1987 negotiated the INF treaty with Gorbachev for which he was also compared by Republicans to Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/Y6e02ADo2D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 15, 2023

All the warmongers need to be on the front lines.

Lindsey Graham warns, “We’re gonna have World War III.” Congressman Mike Waltz adds Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, Venezuela are “all on the march” This isn’t run-of-the-mill crazy talk, this is something next level. They’re really trying to will a World War into existence pic.twitter.com/XsAfQrh6X7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 15, 2023

