Police target defund politicians

The Democrat “defund the police “movement,” promoted by the Black Lives Matter has prompted police to become political.

The police associations from several cities have formed a federal super PAC to tackle politicians that support efforts to cut policing and police funds.

This is an excellent idea!

The Protect and Serve PAC will engage in races “where there is a clear distinction between candidates who embrace the disastrous policy of ‘defunding the police’ and those who recognize the central role law enforcement plays in keeping our cities and neighborhoods safe,” according to a statement.

Officers Association President Manny Ramirez, who helped defeat a city measure to end a sales tax that has helped to fund law enforcement since 1995.

Fourteen cities are involved so far. We don’t have the cities yet. It’s a new organization.

A new Gallup poll released Wednesday shows an overwhelming majority of black Americans, 81 percent, support either the same amount or an increased police presence in their communities.

The survey, conducted June 23 – July 6, showed 61 percent of black Americans supported police spending the same about of time in their neighborhoods while 20 percent wanted law enforcement to spend more time in their streets. Nineteen percent said police should spend less time in their community.

Eighty-one percent is a significant number even if the poll is inaccurate. And why would black Americans feel any different than anyone else, especially since they are the biggest victims.

“American voters understand how important law enforcement is to our communities. Keeping our communities safe should never be a polarizing political issue. The Protect and Serve PAC will ensure that our elected officials prioritize the safety of our citizens.” pic.twitter.com/Ew2XN8eCrf — Protect and Serve PAC (@ServePac) August 6, 2020