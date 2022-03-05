News Reporters Ambushed in Ukraine

CNN has pulled out of Ukraine and the clip below from Sky News explains why. It’s just too dangerous. Russia has taken a peaceful country and turned it into a Hellhole overnight. Dead Ukrainians and Russians are beginning to cover the streets, buildings and businesses are destroyed, and supplies are running short.

War was a terrible choice.

The reporters were able to get out of the car and run for shelter in a nearby building until they were rescued. Chief correspondent Ramsey was wounded but will be fine. His body armor saved his life. Watch the clip.

Related