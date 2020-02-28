News to Ponder

To lighten up your day, crazy Twitter news!

CORONAVIRUS, THE VIRUS DEMS HOPE WILL KILL US

If you’re wondering where all those Iran coronavirus victims came from, look to China.

“The majority of Iran’s cases have been linked to Qom, a major religious destination for Shiite pilgrims 85 miles south of Tehran.” It is also within thirty miles of Iran’s nuclear “research” facility, staffed by numerous scientists from mainland China. https://t.co/bH5bYTSlQY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 28, 2020

China also makes most of the world’s drugs or the key ingredients of the drugs, that includes ours. We allowed that to happen.

When Beijing’s atrocious response to a virus can crash US equities, you know it’s time to disengage from #China to protect our markets, our economy, and our society. #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #stockmarketcrash — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) February 27, 2020

Democrats pray he will fail, put hopes on a disease running wild. They want us dead.

2 competing convos over Coronavirus in US politics/media: The Trump admin & GOP talking about efforts to contain & eradicate Coronavirus. Dems & media hallucinating w/hopes the virus comes in contact w/ already widespread Trump Derangement Syndrome! https://t.co/HtSWs3d08z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 28, 2020

This is true of Hungary too. Close the borders.

Strong border controls is why there are currently zero people infected with coronavirus in Russia, you absolute spoon. Meanwhile, open border Italy has hundreds of cases. https://t.co/ayySSj594C — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 27, 2020

No, Trump did not cut the CDC. He tried negotiating with it, but it never happened.

The Associated Press reported, “Democratic presidential contenders are describing the federal infectious-disease bureaucracy as rudderless and ill-prepared for the corona virus threat because of budget cuts and ham-handed leadership by President Donald Trump. That’s a distorted picture. For starters, Trump hasn’t succeeded in cutting the budget.

“He’s proposed cuts but Congress ignored him and increased financing instead. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren’t suffering from budget cuts that never took effect.”

HEROES

We have heroes popping up everywhere. Never give up.

The hero we all needed today 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/XvOO23kkzR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 28, 2020

Diamond and Silk, our national treasure.

NOT HEROES

She believes in killing babies to the moment of birth for any reason.

Look at these newborn twins reaching out and finding each other. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ki5FifQeB9 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2020

A born fetus to abort.

The Daily Caller reported, “A CNN report on pro-life legislation described a baby who survived an abortion as a ‘fetus that was born.'”

CNN reporters are stupid.

These are like the fetus Warren was upset about when Bloomberg allegedly told a pregnant woman to “kill it.”

Isnt this lovely?

Look at these Liberal teachers lapping it up as a drag queen basically gives a young girl a lap dance. pic.twitter.com/Nw530wxSqv — Jimmy Salford (@1Fubar) February 28, 2020

The new generation of Democrats.

Students at the University of Oklahoma staged a sit in protest after a professor quoted a historical document that contained the n-word before demanding that a Popeyes chicken restaurant be opened inside the university as part of “diversity” reparations.https://t.co/i0nznn0cmA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 27, 2020

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM, DON’T PUT THEM IN JAIL

This is what it takes to imprison a criminal in New York. Thank a Democrat, thank Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.

NY Bail Reform Update: Man Finally Jailed After 142nd Arrest This Year https://t.co/DiOthbEwbE via @BonginoReport — ☆Ophidian Pilot☆ (@ophidianpilot) February 28, 2020

SANCTUARY!

Finally, they’re going down.

It has been a bad week for sanctuary states. A court ruled that DOJ can withhold funding from lawless sanctuary jurisdictions. My legislation will also cut off certain federal funds from states that defy federal immigration law or issue driver licenses to illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/4Asu2T2eYx — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 27, 2020

CREEPY IS STILL CREEPY

Creepy Joe was asked about overpopulation and gave an answer about women’s rights. One point he made went to indecent exposure, “If someone in this room got up and took off all their clothes and walked out the door, no man is allowed to touch her.”

It’s two days before South Carolina, and Joe Biden’s closing pitch somehow involves “indecent exposure” at a campaign event. “If someone in this room got up, took off all her clothes, and walked out the door, no man has the right to touch her.” pic.twitter.com/xqCtUW80Px — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 28, 2020

BERNIE BROS AT WORK

Sanders supporters live-streamed blocking in Betsy Dirksen Londrigan’s car, demanding she debate Illinois socialist candidate Stefanie Smith.

In the clip, the group was looking for Londrigan and they can be heard saying, “Where did she go? She’s going out. Let’s go.”

Then they swarmed Londrigan’s vehicle yelling: “Block her in!…Get by her window!”

They were so proud of this that they posted it to social media.

WHERE DID THIS BIG GUN STORY GO?

Why did this disappear from the news? The media loves to blow up these incidents so they can take our guns.

The Daily Mail reports a gunman, Anthony Ferrill, 51, killed an employee he didn’t like and four other co-workers at Milwaukee’s MillerCoors complex He had worked there for 17 years and had a long-running dispute with one of the employees he killed. He then killed himself.

A co-worker, who asked not to be named, told the outlet that Ferrill had been involved in a long-running dispute with one of the victims prior to the shooting. Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was black, the co-worker said.

The victim Ferrill had the ongoing dispute with had taken issue with the gunman frequently watching films on his phone during the workday, according to the co-worker.

Both Ferrill and that victim had also accused one another of stealing tools or tampering with their computer equipment.

Workers at the plant said Ferrill seemed fine in the days before he stormed in and opened fire.

Earlier reports said Ferrill had been fired earlier in the day and he later returned with a gun fitted with a silencer.

BLOOMBERG BUYS APPLAUSE

The Independent reports that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg received loud applause and whoops at the latest TV debate with his rivals. The cheers that some said were suspiciously enthusiastic given his lackluster performance.

The former New York mayor needed a strong showing at the debate to recover from his first appearance with the other candidates in Nevada, which was generally agreed to have been a disaster for his campaign.

However, while his performance was more confident and better received than his last, various commentators noticed that the audience in the room seemed to be cheering Mr. Bloomberg on with a vigour and frequency that his words did not warrant.

I loved the CNN post debate show when Bakari Sellers said the audience wasn’t stacked especially when you consider onstage Bloomberg said he was endorsed by 100 black politicians many of whom were his guests in the audience. Somebody’s lying, Johnson. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/Coxe8vLD2J — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) February 26, 2020

#WineCaveDebate

Check out all the suits in the audience behind the moderators. Tickets to get a seat the debate cost well over $1700 and were snatched up by DNC operatives. Which explains why the audience booed Liz when she pointed out Bloomberg’s past sexist statements. pic.twitter.com/KBXzrteSWo — ToleArt (@TyTviewer) February 26, 2020

BERNIE WILL CURE CANCER, IT’S THAT SEX THING

ABC reported, “For nearly 20 years as an up and coming politician, Bernie Sanders supported ideas on what causes cancer outside of the mainstream, such as sexual inactivity as a cause of breast cancer.

“‘The manner in which you bring up your daughter with regard to sexual attitudes may very well determine whether or not she will develop breast cancer, among other things,’ Sanders wrote in an essay headlined ‘Cancer, Disease and Society’ in 1969. ‘How much guilt, nervousness have you imbued in your daughter with regard to sex?'”

Bolshevik Bernie believes the air you exhale causes the climate to turn bad.

GOVERNMENT HEALTHCARE WILL KILL YOU

The Independent reported, “NHS patients could be denied life-saving care during a severe coronavirus outbreak in Britain if intensive care units are struggling to cope, senior doctors have warned.

“Under a so-called three wise men protocol, three senior consultants in each hospital would be forced to make decisions on rationing care such as ventilators and beds, in the event hospitals were overwhelmed with patients.

“The medics spoke out amid frustration over what one said was the government’s dishonest spin that the health service was well prepared for a major pandemic outbreak.”

Government-run health care is putting your life in the government’s hands. That’ll work.

THUNBERG THE SCHOLAR

UCLA says this high school dropout is a scholar. Don’t send your kids to UCLA.

UCLA Law is bringing together leading lawyers, scholars and activists to examine how human rights laws can help seek redress for the harm that the climate crisis is creating.

https://t.co/XeR3yB8cJU pic.twitter.com/StQNVt8bHq — UCLA Newsroom (@UCLAnewsroom) February 27, 2020