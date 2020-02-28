News to Ponder

To lighten up your day, crazy Twitter news!

CORONAVIRUS, THE VIRUS DEMS HOPE WILL KILL US

If you’re wondering where all those Iran coronavirus victims came from, look to China.

China also makes most of the world’s drugs or the key ingredients of the drugs, that includes ours. We allowed that to happen.

Democrats pray he will fail, put hopes on a disease running wild. They want us dead.

This is true of Hungary too. Close the borders.

No, Trump did not cut the CDC. He tried negotiating with it, but it never happened.

The Associated Press reported, “Democratic presidential contenders are describing the federal infectious-disease bureaucracy as rudderless and ill-prepared for the corona virus threat because of budget cuts and ham-handed leadership by President Donald Trump. That’s a distorted picture. For starters, Trump hasn’t succeeded in cutting the budget.

“He’s proposed cuts but Congress ignored him and increased financing instead. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren’t suffering from budget cuts that never took effect.”

HEROES

We have heroes popping up everywhere. Never give up.

Diamond and Silk, our national treasure.

NOT HEROES

She believes in killing babies to the moment of birth for any reason.

A born fetus to abort.

The Daily Caller reported, “A CNN report on pro-life legislation described a baby who survived an abortion as a ‘fetus that was born.'”

CNN reporters are stupid.

These are like the fetus Warren was upset about when Bloomberg allegedly told a pregnant woman to “kill it.”

Isnt this lovely?

The new generation of Democrats.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM, DON’T PUT THEM IN JAIL

This is what it takes to imprison a criminal in New York. Thank a Democrat, thank Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.

SANCTUARY!

Finally, they’re going down.

CREEPY IS STILL CREEPY

Creepy Joe was asked about overpopulation and gave an answer about women’s rights. One point he made went to indecent exposure, “If someone in this room got up and took off all their clothes and walked out the door, no man is allowed to touch her.”

BERNIE BROS AT WORK

Sanders supporters live-streamed blocking in Betsy Dirksen Londrigan’s car, demanding she debate Illinois socialist candidate Stefanie Smith.

In the clip, the group was looking for Londrigan and they can be heard saying, “Where did she go? She’s going out. Let’s go.”

Then they swarmed Londrigan’s vehicle yelling: “Block her in!…Get by her window!”

They were so proud of this that they posted it to social media.

WHERE DID THIS BIG GUN STORY GO?

Why did this disappear from the news? The media loves to blow up these incidents so they can take our guns.

The Daily Mail reports a gunman, Anthony Ferrill, 51, killed an employee he didn’t like and four other co-workers at Milwaukee’s MillerCoors complex He had worked there for 17 years and had a long-running dispute with one of the employees he killed. He then killed himself.

A co-worker, who asked not to be named, told the outlet that Ferrill had been involved in a long-running dispute with one of the victims prior to the shooting. Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was black, the co-worker said.

The victim Ferrill had the ongoing dispute with had taken issue with the gunman frequently watching films on his phone during the workday, according to the co-worker.

Both Ferrill and that victim had also accused one another of stealing tools or tampering with their computer equipment.

Workers at the plant said Ferrill seemed fine in the days before he stormed in and opened fire.

Earlier reports said Ferrill had been fired earlier in the day and he later returned with a gun fitted with a silencer.

BLOOMBERG BUYS APPLAUSE

The Independent reports that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg received loud applause and whoops at the latest TV debate with his rivals. The cheers that some said were suspiciously enthusiastic given his lackluster performance.

The former New York mayor needed a strong showing at the debate to recover from his first appearance with the other candidates in Nevada, which was generally agreed to have been a disaster for his campaign.

However, while his performance was more confident and better received than his last, various commentators noticed that the audience in the room seemed to be cheering Mr. Bloomberg on with a vigour and frequency that his words did not warrant.

BERNIE WILL CURE CANCER, IT’S THAT SEX THING

ABC reported, “For nearly 20 years as an up and coming politician, Bernie Sanders supported ideas on what causes cancer outside of the mainstream, such as sexual inactivity as a cause of breast cancer.

“‘The manner in which you bring up your daughter with regard to sexual attitudes may very well determine whether or not she will develop breast cancer, among other things,’ Sanders wrote in an essay headlined ‘Cancer, Disease and Society’ in 1969. ‘How much guilt, nervousness have you imbued in your daughter with regard to sex?'”

Bolshevik Bernie believes the air you exhale causes the climate to turn bad.

GOVERNMENT HEALTHCARE WILL KILL YOU

The Independent reported, “NHS patients could be denied life-saving care during a severe coronavirus outbreak in Britain if intensive care units are struggling to cope, senior doctors have warned.

“Under a so-called three wise men protocol, three senior consultants in each hospital would be forced to make decisions on rationing care such as ventilators and beds, in the event hospitals were overwhelmed with patients.

“The medics spoke out amid frustration over what one said was the government’s dishonest spin that the health service was well prepared for a major pandemic outbreak.”

Government-run health care is putting your life in the government’s hands. That’ll work.

THUNBERG THE SCHOLAR

UCLA says this high school dropout is a scholar. Don’t send your kids to UCLA.

 

