News You Might Have Missed January 24 2025

It’s challenging to keep up with President Trump’s orders, so we will put up news from the previous day that we haven’t addressed but that we think you would like to know.

The Alliance that will grow.

Javier Milei mentioned a new Alliance in the video below. Others are invited. Politico, with its usual far-left slant, is calling everyone in it far-right. Other far-left legacy outlets will undoubtedly pick it up, but it’s not true.

The goal is to defeat the very dangerous wokeism and socialism destroying the West.

The release of the JFK, RFK, and MLK files won’t be as fast as we hope since the people in charge are Democrats until replaced. It will happen, hopefully unredacted.

Real Donald Trump: A special thank you to great New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his fight against a large-scale Windmill DISASTER off the coast of Southern New Jersey. It needed MASSIVE GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY that was impossible to justify. Hopefully, the project is dead and gone, as almost all unsightly and environmentally unsound Windmill project should be. Congratulations to the great people of New Jersey. You have FINALLY won your war on stupidity!!!

The “X” gender option has been removed from passports, leaving only “M” or “F” as available choices.

President Trump has signed an executive order banning the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The DOJ has directed federally funded legal service providers to cease offering support at immigration courts.

The action plan will focus on developing AI systems that are ‘free from ideological bias,’ according to Trump’s executive order.

Other Reports

President Donald Trump has pardoned 23 pro-life demonstrators who were convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, commonly referred to as the FACE Act. “Twenty-three people were prosecuted. They should not have been prosecuted,” Trump told reporters while signing the series of pardons on Jan. 23. Read the article here.

NC Sen. Thom Tillis authors bill to allow litigation against sanctuary cities.

A bill to establish standards of care for babies born alive after failed abortions passed along party lines in the House on Jan. 23.

The 217–204 vote followed a heated debate in the chamber, during which Republicans stressed that the bill was not about abortion but the babies who survived the procedure. Read the article here.

Texas Gov. Abbott seeks reimbursement from Congress for border security efforts.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering withholding federal aid to California following a series of devastating wildfires if the state doesn’t change its water policies. (via TruthSocial, real Donald Trump)

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, he reasserted that the state’s fish conservation efforts in Northern California are linked to problems with water availability amid the wildfires that erupted earlier this month. He also placed part of the blame on Gov. Gavin Newsom for not being able to tame the fires quickly. Read the article here.

