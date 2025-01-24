Great News: Bevelyn Williams Is Pardoned & Free

Bevelyn Williams was imprisoned for 3 1/2 years for her pro-life activities and is now pardoned. Her “felony” that earned her the long prison sentence was for leaning on a doorway in a manner that hurt a staff member. The staffer is an activist and was fine.

Mrs. Williams violated the FACE Act, which Democrats pushed through to penalize protesters against abortion clinics. They constantly abuse it. It needs to be abolished. Republicans knew they’d misuse it.

BREAKING: Bevelyn Williams has been officially released and has met up with her Family‼️ pic.twitter.com/CbSx5u5FBy — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 24, 2025

Her Story

Bevelyn Williams, 33, had two abortions before dedicating her life to Jesus. The mother of a toddler was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for attempting to save babies from abortion. Her story is one of many reasons to repeal the FACE Act, @HawleyMO says. pic.twitter.com/zlWC2B2gt3 — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) January 23, 2025

This is Bevelyn Beatty Williams. She’s a wife and mother. She’s currently in federal prison for 3 years for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York. She’s not a criminal.@realDonaldTrump pardon her. pic.twitter.com/Xeoi3SOhzR — Pismo (@Pismo_B) January 19, 2025

