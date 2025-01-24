Great News: Bevelyn Williams Is Pardoned & Free

By
M Dowling
-
0
59

Bevelyn Williams was imprisoned for 3 1/2 years for her pro-life activities and is now pardoned. Her “felony” that earned her the long prison sentence was for leaning on a doorway in a manner that hurt a staff member. The staffer is an activist and was fine.

Mrs. Williams violated the FACE Act, which Democrats pushed through to penalize protesters against abortion clinics. They constantly abuse it. It needs to be abolished. Republicans knew they’d misuse it.

Her Story


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments