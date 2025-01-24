Repulsive Illegal Migrant Caught Sexually Molesting a Child

A disgusting Guatemalan migrant was arrested in Alabama after he was caught sexually abusing a young girl under 12 years of age.

When the Limestone County Sheriff’s Officials interviewed him, he confessed. He addressed his heinous actions to police, saying, “It is what it is.”

How repugnant can a person be?

Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, was assaulting the girl when the child’s family found him. They detained him until police arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez-Martinez gave police a fake name but was eventually revealed to be an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

The child was transported to a hospital for evaluation and care.

Lopez-Martinez was arrested and held on $250,000 bond. Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed an immigration detainer on him.

These are the kind of people Democrats want to protect. It’s inexplicable.

If we don’t get rid of these freaks, we run the risk of becoming a nation of freaks.

