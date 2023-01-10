Newsbreak! McCarthy Confirms Great News!

Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirms that Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, and Adam Schiff are off their committees!

All three are deceitful and unAmerican. They are national security threats. The idea of Omar getting intelligence on Israel is shocking. Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy, and we know Adam Schiff leaks and lies to destroy political opponents.

Omar pleaded to remain on her committee because she’s African American. Nothing like pulling the race card only it’s gotten very tired and worn out.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
36 minutes ago

This is mostly a symbolic gesture. We need very much more. We need subpoenas, extreme public embarrassment, criminal referrals, impeachment votes against the left. A problem is failure to appear will be ignored by the corrupt DOJ.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
11 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

A little known power of the Congress is to Jail someone for Contempt of Congress. The Congress doesn’t need the DoJ to do it.

