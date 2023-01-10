Newsbreak! McCarthy Confirms Great News!

Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirms that Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, and Adam Schiff are off their committees!

All three are deceitful and unAmerican. They are national security threats. The idea of Omar getting intelligence on Israel is shocking. Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy, and we know Adam Schiff leaks and lies to destroy political opponents.

Omar pleaded to remain on her committee because she’s African American. Nothing like pulling the race card only it’s gotten very tired and worn out.

They are all national security threats and should have never been on those committees! — Michele Weslander-Quaid (@MWeslanderQuaid) January 10, 2023

Related