Portland Kindergartners Taught to Reject Genders of “White Colonizers”

Portland Public Schools has launched a war against the “gender binary.” The school system adopted a radical new curriculum teaching students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers.” They begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”

The school officials completely deny science.

Christopher Rufo at City Journal obtained a cache of documents from a source inside Portland Public Schools that exposes the nature of this curriculum. The lessons seek to turn the principles of academic queer theory into an identity-formation program for elementary school students.

It has been adopted in many of the district’s K-5 classrooms.

The premise is simple: privileged white heterosexuals have created an oppressive gender system to dominate racial and sexual minorities. The curriculum explains that “gender is colonized,” and Western societies have used language to erase alternative sexualities.

“When white European people colonized different places, they brought their own ideas about gender and sexuality,” the curriculum reads.

“When the United States was colonized by white settlers, their views around gender were forced upon the people already living here. Hundreds of years later, how we think and talk about gender are still impacted by this shift.”

This is completely nuts!

When reached for comment, Portland Public Schools wrote:

“We make certain that our curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive for students who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming, gender-queer, and queer to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students.”

The curriculum begins in kindergarten with an anatomy lesson featuring graphic drawings of children’s genitalia.

The lesson avoids the terms “boy” and “girl” in favor of the gender-neutral variants “person with a penis” and “person with a vulva,” because, according to the curriculum, some girls can have penises and some boys can have vulvas.

“Any gender and kid can have any type of body,” a related presentation reads.

Portland Public Schools is now teaching elementary school students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers,” acknowledge that girls can have penises, and begin experimenting with “ze/zir” pronouns and exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”

This is how you get violent Antifa communists running rampant in Portland.

