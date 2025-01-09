Newsom Blames Locals for Waterless Hydrants; Trump Has a Plan

The Palisades and Eaton fires have destroyed neighborhoods and left tens of thousands evacuated, with a state of emergency in effect. At least four fires are burning out of control. A brush fire broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills west of Runyon Canyon.

Five people have died in the Eaton Fire near Altadena, which left a devastating trail of scorched homes as it spreads rapidly through foothill neighborhoods.

The Palisades Fire that began Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades, sparked by a backyard fire, has destroyed an as-yet-uncountable number of homes and forced thousands to flee continues to burn, with new evacuation warnings issued for Malibu.

More than 365,000 homes are without power.

After blaming Donald Trump, Gov. Newsom said local people have to figure out why there is no water in the hydrants.

California governor Gavin Newsom is asked why the fire hydrants have no water. Says he doesn’t know, local people will have to figure it out. California “leadership” is a disgrace: pic.twitter.com/fyyaupAyvZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2025

Actor Zachary Levi: We need to hold our politicians accountable

Gov. Newsom clearly knows the fires are worse under his leadership. Mr. Levi said we are letting water run off into the ocean. He doesn’t know if there is almost something even criminal in this. There needs to be some accountability in our leadership, he said.

Actor @ZacharyLevi lays out a compelling case for holding Democrat politicians accountable for criminal negligence with these fires. He also sounds like a man who should run for office because he’d be 1000x better than what they have now in California. pic.twitter.com/v6RAGOPHT6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 9, 2025

James Woods was brought to tears over losing everything. It wasn’t only a home; it was his neighbors, the town, and things he held dear.

Donald Trump plans to force Gavin Newsom to act.

BREAKING: President Trump just announced that he will force Gavin Newsom to redirect water from the Klamath River into California cities instead of dumping it into the Pacific, which would stop all the fires. “This is a true tragedy, and it’s a mistake of the governor, and you… pic.twitter.com/NsiLZOXCXi — George (@BehizyTweets) January 9, 2025

Apocalypse Now

Mike Shellenberger wrote on Twitter in 2020, “We have 100 years of fire suppression that led to a huge accumulation of fuel loads… As a result, our forests and woodlands are not healthy, and we’re getting more catastrophic fire behavior than we would otherwise.”

He quoted from Mother Jones, who didn’t write too bad an article, “Drought, disease, and insects have left 100 million dead trees browning across California, and in some places, 90 percent of the trees have died.”

As he said, “Even left-wing magazines in California were starting to cover forest fires in a sane and scientific way until @GavinNewsom @KamalaHarris started politicizing them.”

Author Shellenberger was on Tucker then and explained that forest fires have nothing to do with climate change.

Shellenberger, the President of Environmental Progress, told Carlson, “The media coverage has been irresponsible. I’m sorry to see President Obama make even more extreme statements than we’ve seen out of Mother Jones…”

For his book Apocalypse Now, he “interviewed most of the top California scientists. And what they emphasize is there are two kinds of forests, one of which we don’t have enough fires in. We needed more of the prescribed burns or controlled burns. We haven’t been doing that for 120 years, and so the wood field has been building up. That’s why the fires are so intense. That’s why there’s so much smoke in San Francisco.”

“And there’s another kind of fire, the shrubland fires, and we want fewer fires in. And that’s mostly to do with more people and more electrical wires, which they have failed to maintain for many decades because we’ve been focused on other things like building renewables.”

Is there no middle road?

Gavin Newsom removed a dam which has resulted in less water for California to fight fires. He’s responsible for the current wildfire catastrophe which is 0% contained because of his wokeness.pic.twitter.com/4NwanAmGUb — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2025

He’s right even when it seems impossible.

Regardless of how you feel about Trump, it’s hard to ignore his knack for being right about things. For years, Trump has been vocal about California’s dry forests and the abnormal amounts of fires. He tried to bring about a solution, and the Dems called him Hitler. pic.twitter.com/wTLuKNNhCN — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 8, 2025

