Newsom can’t be a Dem in the recall election, talk show host enters Cali race

















A Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Monday denied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request to be listed as a Democrat in the state’s upcoming recall election after his office missed a deadline.

Newsom failed to designate his party preference when he filed his official response to the recall last year. He asked Secretary of State Shirley Weber to correct the error, but she declined, and then his office sued. Weber was appointed by Newsom.

Representatives for Newsom said it was an “inadvertent but good faith mistake.”

He lost the suit and will not be listed as a Democrat during the September 14th recall.

LARRY ELDER ENTERS THE RACE

Former Olympian, transgender Kaitlan Jenner will run for Newsom’s office. Other Republican candidates include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former House Rep. Doug Ose, and famous talk show host Larry Elder.

Mr. Elder announced his candidacy on Twitter, “I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won’t continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state. That’s why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state.”

I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won’t continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state. That’s why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state.https://t.co/3HoJyXqsvI — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 13, 2021

There are 60 candidates running for Newsom’s office altogether.

Related















