Kamala says fleeing TX lawmakers are like those who died for the right to vote

















Update: The Democrat lawmakers will be arrested when they return.

Kamala Harris compared the fleeing Texas Dem legislators to those who died fighting for our right to vote.

The escapees from the Texas legislature didn’t want to discuss another voter integrity bill. Voter integrity is not their thing, nor is negotiating, so they ran off. The conservative treehouse calls them the milk carton Democrats.

Of course, Kamala thinks running off is courageous, as courageous as someone risking his/her life for others.

“I do want to first start by making a statement about the legislators in Texas who are showing extraordinary courage and commitment,” Harris said. “I met with them when many of them traveled to Washington D.C., we sat down and had an extensive conversation in the Roosevelt room in the White House and I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote unencumbered.”

“They are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did it when they fought and many died for the right to vote,” Harris added.

She’s talking about the legislators who took flight so a vote can’t be held since they don’t have a quorum.

She’s a dumb bunny or thinks we all are.

Watch:

VP Kamala Harris shouts out Texas Democrats who walked out to prevent passage of a restrictive GOP voting bill: “I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered.” pic.twitter.com/qCNEXi3l3O — The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2021

They’re not wearing masks. Such courage.

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

