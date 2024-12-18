Sabotaging Trump: Federal Government Hires 1200 DEI by 1/20/25

Dowling Bottom Line
10

In a desperate effort to keep as much anti-Americanism and racism going as possible and curtailing the DOGE’s efforts at cost-cutting and Trump’s efforts at eliminating DEI racism, the federal government is hiring at least 1200 DEIers by January 20th. The candidates won’t get a very good screening given the short time span left to hire them.

We all know DEI is racist. Everyone knows it, but Marxists are committed to the concept.

As the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak writes, they would be embedded into the permanent federal workforce headed into the Trump administration.

The jobs have annual salaries of up to $310,000, and could add up to total salary payouts of $160 million a year.

Thirty-three DEI jobs were posted in the 10 days immediately following the election of Donald Trump, and the hiring window closes before he takes office.

These are not political appointees and will be in the union-controlled, ‘never-get-fired’ force.

Rosiak gives the example of an HHS job for $221,900 “to promote health equity.”

This is breathtakingly un-American.


