Newsom to Cut $185M from Law Enforcement, Safety as Crime Surges

It looks like Gavin Newsom is running for president as a far-left Democrat. He has a crippling budget deficit, so his answer is to double down on climate goals and equity programs. California also has a never-ending stream of unvetted illegal aliens pouring into the state.

To solve the budget problem, he will cut public safety, such as law enforcement and prisons. He will take at least $185 million from that budget.

CBS reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest state budget proposal involves cutting a combined nearly $200 million from state efforts related to law enforcement and public safety.

The changes, detailed in the governor’s May budget , include a $97 million cut to trial court operations, $10 million to the state Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement, and over $80 million to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

This is as crime surges in the state. Although, Newsom says crime is down. In fact, the reporting and prosecution of crime is down. San Francisco and parts of LA are a free-for-all.

A Newsom spokesperson said they won’t cut public safety. However, an official from the Department of Finance acknowledged a 1.6% reduction in the state’s Department of Justice’s overall proposed budget.

People with money are leaving California’s high taxes and regulations, adding to the deficit. Who could have guessed that would have happened?

Businesses have suffered under the costs and regulations of Newsom’s green policies. Nonetheless, he wants to take $1.7 billion from the general fund for more climate extremism and Marxist equity programs.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 8,686 thefts in San Francisco, not including 1,962 burglaries and 2,298 motor vehicle thefts, according to the latest available crime stats, reports Fox News Digital.

This year alone, retailers like Aldo, J.Crew, and Madewell announced they were closing their stores at the San Francisco Centre. The North Face and Macy’s also closed down at the beginning of 2024, and Zara is expected to follow suit in 2025. It’s a trend.

