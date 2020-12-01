Newsom to unveil more ‘drastic actions’ – wants lots more fed tax $$$

Tyrannical California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is destroying California, vowed to unveil “drastic actions” this week to stop the spread of COVID in the Golden State. He claims the West Coast of the United States is now at a “tipping point” during the pandemic.

California residents who feel coronavirus restrictions have greatly impeded their livelihood are in for it. These drastic actions will be new drastic actions on top of the drastic actions currently destroying their lives.

The drastic actions will include mandating people in some areas stay-at-home. Instead of letting people work, he plans on the deeply-in-debt federal government (taxpayers) to bail out businesses. He has drawn down about $105.5 billion in federal relief and says it’s “not nearly enough.”

This is insane. Where is this money going to come from?

He thinks the federal government — with only 53% of the taxpayers giving to the funds –can handle anything.

He will use some of the money for small businesses.

NEWSOM IS HERE FOR SMALL BUSINESS — NOT SATIRE

The petty despot Governor wants you to know he is there for your small business. He says this as he destroys small businesses in the state.

Newsom tweeted, “Today is Small Business Saturday. California is home to over 4 million small businesses. This holiday season, shop safe and shop local to help support our economy and the over 7 million workers that help keep our small businesses going,” Newsom tweeted the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is historically an American shopping holiday.

Today is Small Business Saturday. California is home to over 4 million small businesses. This holiday season, shop safe and shop local to help support our economy and the over 7 million workers that help keep our small businesses going. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 28, 2020

REACTIONS WERE OFTEN BRUTAL

Political commentator Dave Rubin posted a video of himself saying, “Gavin Newsom, go f— yourself.” It’s a fascinating report.

Certain counties in California, including Los Angeles County, are under a temporary stay-at-home order until Dec. 21.

“Residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when they are outside their household and around others,” officials said.

Some people aren’t falling for it.

You have to be clinically insane not to realize just how stupid you sound. You are a one-man wrecking ball when it comes to small businesses in California. Are you really this ignorant? — Mr. S. #TGDN #TCOT (@bsucards1983) November 30, 2020

Hi @SheilaKuehl, as a concerned citizen of Los Angeles I’d like to know what you had for dinner at the Italian restaurant the same night you voted to close all the restaurants? Also, what wine goes well with power hungry mania? https://t.co/LiAMnVOria — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 1, 2020

This tyrant has killed small business in Cali. Recall @GavinNewsom ASAP. pic.twitter.com/VXWSKjCMsm — joèl b (@jmb063) November 29, 2020