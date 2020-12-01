Video of Dominion rep manipulating vote data?

M. Dowling
Sidney Powell retweeted these clips which purport to show a Dominion representative at Gwinnett County Election Central, responsible for tabulating ballots and certifying results, download data to a USB from the Election Management Server, plug it into a laptop, manipulate the data, then palm the USB.

We can’t prove or disprove it and still believe that the cheating was in the mail-in balloting. However, we believe everyone has the right to look at these videos, do their own research, and come to their own conclusions.

So, here it is:

Then there is the testimony that foreign actors are involved to add to the potential fraud:

