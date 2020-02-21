Newsom wants doctors to write prescriptions for housing — guess who pays

Governor Newsom, who is ruining California, now says having housing is a “fundamental” need. It’s yet another right that taxpayers must fund. He has a five-point plan that basically calls for spending tax dollars. Throw more money at it!

“We need to start targeting social determinants of health. We need to start treating brain health like we do physical health. What’s more fundamental to a person’s well being than a roof over their head?” he tweeted.

PRESCRIPTIONS FOR HOUSING

This is the most insane tweet this week. He wants doctors to write scrips for housing. They will be handing them out like water.

How could anyone think this is a good idea?

MAYBE HE SHOULD STOP PASSING LAWS AND INCREASING TAXES

The Californians are heavily taxed and that’s killing a lot of people. He should lower taxes.

What he won’t do is abandon his ideological war on workers. Laws like AB5 destroy the gig economy and increase the numbers of destitute.

Their taxes and fees are nearly half the cost of every new home. Why don’t they cut that out?

Perhaps he should stop giving out free stuff, especially to the people coming in illegally.

Democrats let homelessness go out of control with bad policies and now want the taxpayers to bail them out.

The homeless problem is almost exclusively in liberal/leftist enclaves/cities. Democrats seem fine with tents, sleeping bags, and shopping carts lining streets. They make it acceptable under their laws.

Newsom is now assigning partial blame to the failed mental health system. He isn’t looking for a solution that would work like opening facilities. The laws that allow people to live on the streets, shoot up when they want, and panhandle aren’t helping.

If he closed the border, that would help. The people here illegally are getting housing, but not some of our poor or mentally ill Americans.

How long before he confiscates private property?

His five-point plan is garbage.

HE WILL BE YOUR MORAL ARBITER

Let’s be clear: Massive failures in our mental health system and disinvestment in our social safety net—exacerbated by widening income inequality and our housing shortage— has led us to where we are today: too many Californians left to live on our streets. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 21, 2020

He keeps telling Californians what is ‘moral’ and what isn’t. Why do all these godless leftists want to determine our morality?