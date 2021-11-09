Newsom’s Back, He Canceled Work to Trick or Treat

















NEWSOM WENT AWOL TO GO TRICK OR TREATING

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom participated in a fireside chat at the 2021 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward. It was his first public appearance in two weeks.

Usually, one only trick or treats for a few hours on Halloween. Where has he been when he wasn’t trick or treating? Gavin’s been missing for 12 days. We know he went to the super elite wedding of Ivy Getty.

Newsom began by addressing “questions” that have swirled recently about the sudden cancelation of his trip to Scotland November 1-3 for the U.N. Climate Change Conference. He had cited “family obligations” through a spokesperson, but when Newsom was not seen in public for close to two weeks, the Internet rumor mill started up.

The governor said his decision was as simple — and as important — as trick or treating.

At a family dinner shortly before he was set to leave, the governor said, “the kids literally kind of had this intervention” because he and his wife, who was to travel with him, were going to miss Halloween.

“For them,” said Newsom, it was “worse than missing Christmas. I woke up the next morning…I had that knot in my stomach. I had to cancel.”

Newsom also acknowledged that he was among those fathers who “let’s be honest, have been doing as much at home as the moms are doing” during the pandemic.

Related















