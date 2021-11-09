California’s COV Case Rates Double Florida’s, & Higher Than Texas

















Gov. Gavin Newsom has bragged about California leading the nation as the only state to reach the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s yellow “moderate” tier of community virus transmission. He destroyed his state’s small businesses to do it and harmed the education of California children, but, what the hay, he reached yellow.

At the same time, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis was getting beaten up by the media for his case number.

Now California’s case rate is twice that of the Sunshine State’s and Florida didn’t destroy the state’s businesses and schools to do it.

COVID-19 cases are climbing up to the CDC’s red “high” level of virus transmission as delta continues on.

California’s case rate is now well above Texas’ and double Florida’s, which along with the rest of the Gulf Coast are down to orange.

California saw fewer coronavirus infections over the summer than states with lower vaccination rates as the Delta variant rapidly spread in unvaccinated communities.

But those who were infected now have immunity, meaning there are fewer people spreading the virus. That’s the natural immunity Drs. Fauci and Walensky refuse to recognize.

Related















