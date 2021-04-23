Newsom’s banning fracking in 2024! He’ll leach off the oil-producing states









Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday took action to ban new permits for hydraulic fracturing starting in 2024.

California is going to leach off the rest of the oil-producing states for their energy needs. If Biden keeps destroying the industry, he can get it from our dear friends, the CCP.

Apparently, he wants more brownouts and blackouts.

This approach has worked so well with their electrical grid so far. Newsom’s announcement comes as a recall campaign against him appears close to qualifying for the ballot and is a reversal from the governor’s previous statements that he lacked the executive authority to ban hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, the LA Times reports.

The statewide ban on new fracking permits will be imposed administratively in 2024 by the state Department of Conservation, which regulates California’s oil and gas industry, giving the agency time to draft the new mandate.

Newsom is asking the California Air Resources Board to analyze how to end all oil extraction in the state by 2045. The governor’s office said that plan would dovetail with California’s effort to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2045, including Newsom’s call to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

Related