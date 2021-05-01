DC AG to seal records of arrested antifa/BLM during ‘mostly peaceful’ riots









The DOJ has offered to seal the records of BLM and Antifa individuals arrested last summer, Just the News reported. The AG claims they were mostly peaceful protesters.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said that it would offer to seal the arrest records of roughly 220 people detained for violating curfew orders in June during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Racine, a Democrat, in his announcement Thursday, said his office would send letters about the offer to those arrested in June 2020 in Washington, D.C., according to The Washington Post.

Those who receive the letter already know they are not being prosecuted, and an affirmative response to the offer will result in the office filing a motion to seal the person’s records.

WOW!

Meanwhile, everyone who even just ‘trespassed’ on January 6th is being hunted down.

Racine claims he is doing this because all but 80 people had no prior record, and they were mostly peaceful.

Yet, the FBI wants to bankrupt the January 6th rioters, even trespassers, and deprive them of their civil rights.

THE DC RIOTS WERE MOSTLY NOT PEACEFUL

They’re lying about the riots being mostly peaceful. It’s simply not true.

Night ending with fireworks pic.twitter.com/HZqU4uDq7k — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

White female protester calls an African American officer a “traitor” & “Uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/lZkazyEHee — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

After all is said and done with the DNC and RNC, the choice comes down to this: Batshit crazy meth monkey mobs…or decency. https://t.co/QRwgmGn7Ik — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter mob viciously attacks police officers in Washington DC. https://t.co/pX7SNB5P2L — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020

I have been a DC resident for years and can tell you when our city was the most out-of-control. 1) BLM George Floyd protests. Nothing compares. Our city was genuinely under violent siege for weeks. 2) Brett Kavanaugh hearings—they stormed the Capitol for days. pic.twitter.com/jftDLa0gax — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

Related